Sunday concert slated to commemorate Silt River Preserve





A family-friendly acoustic concert celebrating and commemorating the Silt River Preserve is slated for Sunday, the Aspen Valley Land Trust announced Thursday.

The concert is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at the preserve, located at 7001 Co Rd 346, Silt.

The concert is produced by Sustain Music and Nature as part of their series, Trail Sessions, and will feature Colorado bands Sugar Britches and Tree-O, a Thursday news release states.

Following the concert will be a tour of the preserve guided by AVLT and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and a tour of Highwater Farm led by Executive Director Sara Tymczyszyn.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 for adults and free for kids 11 and younger . All proceeds will benefit AVLT.

The AVLT and RFOV have partnered with the town of Silt in facilitating the next chapter of the preserve. A restoration master plan has been completed from a 2020 Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant to AVLT, which is why the organizations are inviting the public to celebrate the community-driven effort and are volunteering their time to kick-off the first phase of the project.

The Silt River Preserve was first established in 2009 with help from AVLT and funding from GOCO after Gerry Pace, then-current Public Works Director for the Town of Silt, who identified the opportunity for the town to acquire and forever protect the 130-acre parcel along the Colorado River, the release states.