Sunday in Silt: Annual 5K to raise funds to provide clean water for families in Malawi

The start and finish line at last year's Water Wells for Africa 5K Run. Last year's run was held at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs.

Michelle Vogel/Courtesy

Sonlight Foursquare Church in Silt is hosting its annual 5K fundraiser this weekend to help bolster clean water sources for families in the African nation of Malawi.

Called Water Wells for Africa 5K Run/Walk 2023, church spokesperson Michelle Vogel said this is the church’s sixth annual 5K run, which is slated for a 9 a.m. registration and a 10 a.m. race start Sunday. The race begins at Silt Veteran’s Park, 500 Home Ave., and will loop around the town.

Vogel said it takes about $8,000 to build a new water well in Malawi, and efforts from this 5K fundraiser have already supported seven wells. There are so far between 40-50 people registered for this year’s event, which has already helped accumulate about $4,200 in funds.

“Each well can basically serve up to five villages that are spread apart,” Vogel said. “The clean water matters with the livestock, and that hadn’t even occurred to me.”

The Silt church, which has less than 100 members, teamed with the organization and nonprofit waterwellsforafrica.org to create the wells.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/water-wells-for-africa-5k-runwalk-2023-tickets-583988223497 .

Registration can also take place the day of the race. Tickets are $25 per adult or $50 for a family of four. Each additional family member costs $10.

“No child should go without clean water,” Vogel said.

Post Independent Assistant Editor and lead western Garfield County reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at rerku@postindependent.com or 612-423-5273.