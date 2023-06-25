Sunday morning: Air, ground crews continue to quell brush fire west of Parachute

A plane releases retardant on a brush fire near Parachute.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

Crews are working to contain a brush fire using a tactical perimeter about three miles southwest of Parachute, a spokesperson said Sunday.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department Administrative Assistant Mina Boloton said so far the fire that originally broke out Saturday afternoon near Spring Creek has been contained to about 201 acres.

No injuries are reported.

“It’s a dirty burn,” Bolton said. This means there is still lingering heat hidden underneath unburned fuels like vegetation and could further inflame. “There’s still spots left in that perimeter.”

Plumes of smoke rise from a brush fire near Parachute. Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

The Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit reported moderate fire behavior with pinyon-juniper and grass fuels shortly after 10 a.m. No structures are currently threatened by the fire.

Bolton noted that crews are trying to contain the fire as Sunday’s forecast is expected in the 90s and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

“They’re working in some rugged terrain, so it’s a lot of work,” she said. “But these guys are professionals.”

The Grand Valley Fire District first answered the call shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. The fire quickly spread to more than 200 acres, causing plumes of white and and black smoke visible from miles away.

A ground crew of firefighters at the fire near Parachute. Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

This promoted mutual aid from the Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, De Beque Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit and more agencies.

Multiple helicopters and air tankers are still deployed. Bolton said here are currently about 60 personnel on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation, Bolton said.