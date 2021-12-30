Sunlight basking in holiday week snow, with more on the way
Sunlight Mountain Resort outside Glenwood Springs received another 10 inches of snow Wednesday night, and it just keeps coming — to the delight of holiday week visitors and locals alike.
Sunlight received 18 inches over the last two days to boost the season total to 69 inches and the base depth to 33 inches.
Another foot or more of snow was predicted to fall overnight Thursday and into the New Year’s holiday as another major winter storm moved into the Central Rocky Mountains.
