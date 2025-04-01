Sunlight Mountain announces full day of activities to celebrate ski season finale

The ski and snowboard season came and went in a flash. As the snow melts, bike trails and rafting start calling. Sunlight Mountain Resort is reminding locals there’s still great skiing to enjoy.

The resort announced that Sunday will be the final day of the 2024-25 ski season, and will host a farewell party in honor of the memories made on the mountain over the past 150 days.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Director of Business Development at Sunlight Mountain Resort Travis Baptiste said. “We always try to put out the best product depending on what Mother Nature is offering. There is a small tear that is rolling down my cheek, but we are just going to reload and get ready for next season.”

With the weather projected to stay snowy through the first week in April, the spring conditions will provide one last weekend of fun on the slopes.

Sunday will be the second enactment of the newest tradition at Sunlight Mountain Resort. The second annual Color Run will take place at 3 p.m. underneath the Primo loading point. Riders can pick up two cups of colorful and biodegradable powders and will sprinkle the forest service accepted powders down the mountain to ring in the new spring season.

“We wanted to do something that was all inclusive for families,” Baptiste said. “At other resorts we see things like pond skims and parties and other things that the entire family can’t do together. A 5 year old and a 75 year old could do the Color Run together.”

The mountain is offering activities galore on Sunday to celebrate the end of the season. From a live screen printing stand for closing day shirts to a mechanical bull set up on the deck of the lodge, there will be something for everyone on Sunday. A ram-jam will also take place from noon to-2 p.m. Participation bibs will be available at guest services, according to their website, and two bands are slated to perform. Whisky Stomp will play from noon to3 p.m., followed by Weary, who will take the stage from 3-6 p.m.

“We are always stoked to celebrate the season,” Baptiste said. “But hey, working during the season is always pretty fun too.”

Sunday will be the final time that riders will be able to take laps courtesy of the Primo and Segundo chairlifts. The fabled chairs have been two of the longest serving chairlifts in the entire state, but will finally hang up the seats once Sunlight closes its doors on Sunday night. They will be replaced by safer and faster lifts, which will never be able to live up to the grand legacy that Primo and Segundo have built in Glenwood Springs.

The resort will host a lottery at noon at Tom’s Tavern, where the final 10 chairs will be reserved for 20 lucky riders on both Primo and Segundo . 40 select people will get the chance to ride two of the longest running chairlifts in Colorado before they are shut down for 21st century lifts. Tickets for the drawing will cost $25. Raffle-goers must be present at the drawing to win.

The raffle on Sunday will not be a chance to purchase individual chairs from the chairlifts that have called Sunlight home for over 50 years. According to Baptiste, there is no official date of when the chairs will become available, but the public will be notified “far in advance.”

“We’re still finishing up the plan to sell the chairs,” Baptiste said. “No one’s going to be missing out on it. We’ll give everyone plenty of heads up for what we’re gonna do. We’ll make sure the public has that information very far ahead of any deadline.”