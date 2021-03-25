Sunlight Mountain marks season’s end with live performances

A snowboarders rides the toe edge through a cloud of snow on opening morning at Sunlight Mountain Resort in 2019.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Skiers and snowboarders fitting in one last sesh down their favorite runs will be greeted by scratching vinyl discs and plucking guitars this weekend and next as Sunlight Mountain Resort prepares to host an end-of-season bash.

The final day of the Sunlight ski/board season is April 4.

“We’re ending the season on a high note,” Marketing & Sales Director Troy Hawks said. “We’re still asking people to practice COVID safety, except for eating and drinking. But we’re still able to put out some live music out at the mountain and send the season out in style.”

The “Yard Sale” music series includes three live performances from local and Colorado-based acts.

Saturday, DJ Event Horizon, a young mix master out of Coal Ridge High School, will perform.

On April 3, A Mac & the Height, an alt-rock and reggae band based out of Denver, will take over the stage with a laid-back, feel-good set.

Finally, on April 4, what better way to close out the season with the local favorite rock stars from the band Whiskey Stomp? This twangy, synthetic piano-infused jam band has been serenading Garfield County for years.

All performances begin at 2 p.m.

In addition to live performances, patrons are invited to enjoy drink specials while their kids can search for a mini-pool treasure trove. Somewhere on the mountain, a mini pool loaded with toys is buried.

Once it’s found, watch out.

“We might give some prizes out there,” Hawks said.

With the season transforming into the blossoms of spring, make sure to wax your boards and skis to make your final ride through the chop a little more favorable. Lifts open at 9 a.m.

Operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawks acknowledged the efforts of Sunlight, the community and everyone involved in making this season somewhat normal.

Live music helps.

“We’ve bonded more as a staff around COVID, and I think our season-pass holders really appreciate what we’ve put into this season,” he said. “I do think this year was especially poignant.”

