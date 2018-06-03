Sunlight Mountain Resort adds trail run, music festival to its offerings

Sunlight Mountain Resort already offers a free 18-hole disc golf course and a variety of mountain biking trails. Now the resort, often thought of for its skiing, will add two summer events to its lineup.

The mountain will host the inaugural Sunny Half Marathon on July 21. Proceeds will benefit the Glenwood Springs High School Cross Country team. The course will trace the summit of Compass Peak to the west, then descend through the resort's Babbish Gulch backcountry trail system. First place men's and women's finishers will each receive a one-night stay for as many as four people at Brettelberg Slopeside Hotel-Condo at Sunlight Mountain Resort. Other prizes will include Sunlight lift tickets and gift cards. It costs $55 to enter, and those interested can register at sunlightmtn.com.

The resort will host a music and arts festival Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, founded by University of Colorado at Boulder students Bridget Hartman and Aaron Dupuis.

The event will highlight a do-it-yourself spirit, sustainability and the outdoors. The schedule will include a mid-day break so visitors have time to hike and bike Sunlight's trail system. Overnight camping will be available.

"In the interest of sustainability, all utensils will be reusable and our waste team is committed to composting and recycling all possible materials, and educating guests about Earth-friendly practices," Hartman said in a press release.

Tickets are $40 for one day or $60 for both days, and a one-night camping pass is available for $15. Learn more at orpheusfest.com.