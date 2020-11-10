Sunlight Mountain Resort’s East Ridge chairlift gets Forest Service OK
The White River National Forest has approved the construction of Sunlight Mountain Resort’s East Ridge chairlift.
Sunlight proposed the new quad chairlift to provide better access to the intermediate and expert terrain in the East Ridge area. The project also includes constructing catwalks at the top of the lift for access to the Rebel and Grizzly trails as well as installing a vault-style toilet.
“These upgrades should enhance recreational opportunities and improve skier circulation across the mountain,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler.
The majority of the project is on private land. Less than five acres would be disturbed on the White River National Forest, including clearing a 2,000-foot linear corridor for the new lift, clearing and grading for the top terminal, and installing supporting infrastructure. Ten of the lift’s towers would be on the White River National Forest.
Sunlight Mountain Resort operates on the White River National Forest under a special use permit. The new lift and associated disturbance would occur within Sunlight’s permitted area.
Sunlight expects construction to be completed for the 2021/22 ski season.
