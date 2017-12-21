Sunlight opens with limited terrain, cheap tickets

Sunlight Mountain Resort lift tickets are $40, or $20 for children, through Christmas. The special pricing is available only in person. Learn more about the resort at sunlightmtn.com .

Sunlight Mountain Resort celebrated its 51st opening day Thursday. It's the latest the resort has opened since 1987, when 40 percent of the mountain opened Dec. 18.

Only one run — Midway — was open Thursday. But that didn't keep people off the mountain.

Director of Sales and Marketing Troy Hawks estimated more than 200 people skied or snowboarded opening day, including a group of 40 people from Houston. A number of guests were participating in ski and snowboarding lessons, for which the open terrain — a green run — was well suited.

Although the overnight snow was limited, it was significantly heavier midmorning than in town. Hawks is hopeful that more runs will open during the holiday weekend.

"You've got to be optimistic, you know. You've got to keep positive, whether it's later in the season or not," said ski technician Dakota Matusenske.

Jeremy Wagar and Scott Gengenbach are Houston-based pilots whose work brought them to Eagle. Gengenbach said he's skied Sunlight several times before, and they were happy to be out.

"It's a fun little mountain and it's affordable," Gengenbach said during a break in the lodge.

"It's cheaper than going to Aspen, that's for sure," Wagar added.

Gengenbach plans to return to the mountain with his fiancé in January, and looks forward to more terrain opening. Even so, the limited availability didn't get him or Wagar down.

Wagar said, "$40 bucks? You can't beat it."

Edited at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 22 to update Hawks' comments about attendance.