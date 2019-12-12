Sunlight ready for full-time opening Friday with expanded terrain, beer

A snowboarder makes some turns down Midway run at Sunlight Mountain on opening day on Dec 6.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Sunlight Mountain Resort opens for real Friday, with full access on all three lifts and expanded terrain after opening temporarily last weekend.

According to Sunlight Marketing and Sales Director Troy Hawks, crews were working Thursday to try to open Grizzly, a popular blue run on the east side of the mountain, by hauling snow up to Windy Point.

Snow depth on parts of the upper mountain remains thin in spots after winds blew much of the snow into the trees the weekend after Thanksgiving.

A small storm last weekend and into Monday helped, and snow was forecast overnight and into Friday morning.

“Rebel and Beaujolais are pretty likely to open, and the same with Crystal and Dawson,” Hawks said of some of the steeper blue runs in the main bowl. “It’s a game-day decision, but those runs are close to being ready to open.”

After a three-day preview opening Dec. 6-8, Sunlight opens in earnest for the season Friday. The official snow depth is still going unreported, after a bear earlier this fall broke Sunlight’s measuring pole.

Following an 80% chance of snow at Sunlight overnight with snow accumulation in the 1- to 3-inch range, according to the National Weather Service, the opening-day forecast called for a continued 60% chance of an additional 1-3 inches, but windy.

The Friday night forecast calls for another 1-3 inches of snow possible, and a continued 80% chance of snow on Saturday, according to the NWS.

Friday’s aprés ski activities at Sunlight include a beer tasting hosted by the volunteer ski patrol, with live music beginning at 3 p.m.

Through the opening weekend, the special “Sunnystock” deal invites anyone who shows a 2019-20 season pass from any other ski resort to buy two Sunlight lift tickets for $69.

jstroud@postindependent.com