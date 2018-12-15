Sunlight Ski Patrol beer tasting benefit Saturday evening

The Sunlight Ski Patrol is hosting its second annual Beer Tasting Benefit from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Sunlight Bed & Breakfast, 10252 County Road 117.

Participants can sample Colorado craft beers from brewers such as Boulder Beer, Elevation, New Belgium, Odell, Ska and Roaring Fork Beer Co., with live music by "The Low End." The event will raise funds for the volunteer patrol's emergency first aid, training and equipment.

Tickets are $25 at the door, and include a collectible pint glass for attendees to keep. Food and B&B rooms are also available for those who want to stay overnight. Must be 21 or older – ID required. Free shuttle rides will be available between Sunlight B&B and downtown Glenwood Springs.

For more information, visit: http://www.sunlightskipatrol.com