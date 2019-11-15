Sunshine & Moons bakery celebrates 5 sweet years in Glenwood Springs

Sunshine & Moons owner and pastry chef Sarah Niebler with a fresh batch of old-fashioned sugar cookies.

Matthew Bennett/Post Independent

For Sunshine & Moons owner Sarah Niebler, the last five years have been pretty sweet.

Located at 2550 State Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs, the natural/organic bakery that serves walk-in customers and supplies coffee shops and markets from Aspen to Silt will celebrate its five-year anniversary Saturday.

“I’ve been baking with my mom since I was 2 years old,” Niebler said. “My mom was a home economics teacher.”

Originally from Jefferson, Wisconsin, Niebler fell in love with the Roaring Fork Valley after working at Whole Foods Market in Basalt where she helped open its bakery, cheese and prepared foods departments.

However, after working more on the management side, it was not long before Niebler wanted to get her hands back in the flour, butter and sugar.

“We use all organic and we don’t take any diet allergies lightly whatsoever,” Niebler said. “We have an entire wall of gluten-free flours.”

In addition to holding a degree in culinary arts, Niebler has a bachelor of science in dietetics.

No stranger to diet allergies, Celiac disease runs in Niebler’s family, which further inspired the pastry chef to provide an abundance of gluten-free and vegan options at Sunshine & Moons.

“I always said, if I am going to open up a place, I am going to offer something that people can have,’” Niebler said of her customers with diet allergies.

In fact, since opening in November 2014, Niebler has dedicated one of Sunshine and Moon’s ovens strictly for gluten-free baked goods.

“Nothing regular has ever gone in there,” Niebler said.

However, plenty of gluten-free cream cheese brownies, cranberry orange cookies, peach brandy bars, sweet breads and other satisfying treats have come out of Sunshine and Moon’s designated gluten-free oven.

While gluten-free, vegan and low sugar options appear throughout the small bakery’s menu, so do regular items such as chocolate silk pie, red velvet cake and more.

“I don’t have to start super early at the crack of dawn but I’m usually here around 5 a.m.,” Niebler said of her workday. “We try and have everything as fresh as can be.”

Clearly a labor of love, Niebler and her staff will celebrate five years in business with a special open house event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the bakery.

In addition to getting to sample Sunshine and Moon’s holiday menu, Niebler will prepare gluten-free chili and vegan soup for Saturday’s event.

“I can see the progress,” Niebler said. “It’s great to see your customers that constantly support you, so this is my way of saying thank you.”

