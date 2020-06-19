Superintendent’s Corner: An open letter to Roaring Fork students on racial injustice

Rob Stein



Dear Roaring Fork Students,

The Roaring Fork Schools stand together with those who are speaking up for racial justice in this country. Of course, we all know that it is not enough for an organization to make a statement of support. On this issue and others facing our nation, I have appreciated how young people have been calling out empty words and demanding real change.

Just as each of you deserves equal protection under the law, you deserve an equitable education in school. Your school should be a place where you feel you belong, you have opportunities to achieve your dreams, and you are free from bias or discrimination. That’s why the Roaring Fork Schools are committing to seize this opportunity to look inward at racism and address it in our schools.

Racism against people of color isn’t something that only happens in big cities or other parts of the country; racism is here in our valley and in our schools, and many of you experience it daily.

This week I heard from a recent graduate who “experienced the racial tensions first hand.” She described incidents such as students complaining about announcements being read in Spanish, racist graffiti and online bullying. I heard from “the mother of two black sons who have experienced explicit and implicit racism in our schools.” I heard from Latina staff members who have been treated differently in our valley by police officers and by school leaders and teachers.

Well over half of the students in the Roaring Fork Schools are what the state calls “minority” and half of you live in Spanish-speaking households, so most of you have probably experienced racial prejudice and ethnic discrimination.

Just as institutional racism exists in police departments, it pervades education and has profound impacts on students and families of color. It is manifest in school and program segregation; achievement gaps between racial groups; funding models that favor the wealthy and white and disadvantage the poor and people of color; student discipline policies and practices unevenly applied; and a curriculum that favors the history and views of the dominant culture.

It is latent in our implicit biases and the insidious influence of privilege in our schools.

While the Roaring Fork Schools have made a commitment to equity and have already done work to address practices that perpetuate institutional racism in our district, there is much more we must do. As one of our own recent graduates asked, “How will we address this with our students? Ignoring it is not an option.”

Another former student wrote, “As educators, you must work harder to create a culture in our schools that celebrates and respects diversity.” They are joined by many of their teachers, fellow students and their parents in urging us to do more than stating our commitment to equity.

We hear you. This moment calls for action, locally and immediately, but it must begin with listening and reflection.

As your superintendent, I have spent the past two weeks listening to students, parents, educators and community members before speaking up on your behalf. While most of you are demanding action, you are also asking to have a voice in the conversation. So, we will start by holding a series of conversations with students. We will also identify a common set of readings and resources to expand our thinking and collective understanding as an organization. We will prioritize professional development for educators about student-centered, inclusive, culturally responsive practices. And we will review our policies and practices with the goal of becoming a more anti-racist, equitable educational institution.

While racism has deep roots in this country, I feel hopeful that in partnership with our students and school communities we can change your experience in school and influence our broader community. I hope you and your families will join the conversation and support the efforts to enact real change in the Roaring Fork Schools. I hope that you will speak up — no one is too young to join this conversation.

Estimados estudiantes del Roaring Fork,

Las Escuelas Roaring Fork se unen a aquellos que defienden la justicia racial en este país. Evidentemente, todos sabemos que no basta con que una organización haga una declaración de apoyo. En este tema y en otros que enfrenta nuestra nación, aprecio cómo su generación se expresa y exige un cambio real.

Al igual que cada uno de ustedes merece la misma protección bajo la ley, también merecen una educación equitativa en la escuela. Su escuela debe ser un lugar donde ustedes sientan que pertenecen, tengan oportunidades para lograr sus sueños, y estén libres de prejuicios o discriminación. Por eso las Escuelas Roaring Fork se comprometen a tomar esta oportunidad para mirar hacia adentro y enfrentar el racismo en nuestras escuelas.

El racismo contra la gente de color no es algo que sólo ocurre en las grandes ciudades o en otras partes del país; el racismo está aquí en nuestro valle y en nuestras escuelas, y muchos de ustedes lo experimentan diariamente. Esta semana escuché a un recién graduado que “experimentó las tensiones raciales de primera mano”. Ella describió incidentes tal como estudiantes quejándose de anuncios que se leen en español, graffiti racistas y acoso en línea. Escuché a “la madre de dos hijos negros que han experimentado el racismo explícito e implícito en nuestras escuelas”. Escuché a miembros del personal latino que han sido tratados de manera diferente en nuestro valle por los oficiales de policía y por los líderes y maestros de las escuelas. Más de la mitad de los estudiantes de las escuelas Roaring Fork son lo que el estado llama “minoría” y la mitad de ustedes viven en hogares de habla hispana, así que la mayoría de ustedes probablemente han experimentado prejuicios raciales y discriminación étnica.

Así como el racismo institucional existe en los departamentos de policía, también se extiende a la educación y tiene un gran impacto en los estudiantes y las familias de color. Se manifiesta en la segregación de programas y escuelas; en las diferencias de rendimiento entre grupos raciales; en los modelos de financiación que favorecen a los ricos y a los blancos y ponen en desventaja a los pobres y a la gente de color; en las políticas y prácticas de disciplina estudiantil que se aplican de manera desigual; y en un plan de estudios que favorece la historia y los puntos de vista de la cultura dominante. Está latente en nuestros prejuicios implícitos y en la insidiosa influencia de los privilegios en nuestras escuelas.

Aunque las Escuelas Roaring Fork ya se han comprometido con la equidad y han realizado esfuerzos para abordar las prácticas que perpetúan el racismo institucional en nuestro distrito, hay mucho más que debemos hacer. Uno de nuestros recién graduados preguntó: “¿Cómo vamos a abordar esto con nuestros estudiantes? Ignorarlo no es una opción”. Otro ex-alumno escribió: “Como educadores, deben trabajar más duro para crear una cultura en nuestras escuelas que celebre y respete la diversidad”. A ellos se unen muchos de sus profesores, compañeros de clase y sus padres para instarnos a hacer algo más que declarar nuestro compromiso con la equidad.

Los escuchamos. Este momento exige una acción, local e inmediata, pero debe comenzar con un esfuerzo de escuchar y reflexionar. Como su superintendente, he pasado las últimas dos semanas escuchando a estudiantes, padres, educadores y miembros de la comunidad antes de expresarme en nombre de ustedes. Así como he escuchado de usted que necesitamos tomar acción, también he escuchado que necesitamos comenzar por escuchar más a nuestros estudiantes y por seguir su dirección. Así que empezaremos por llevar a cabo una serie de conversaciones con los estudiantes. También identificaremos un conjunto de lecturas y recursos comunes para expandir nuestro pensamiento y entendimiento colectivo como organización. Daremos prioridad al desarrollo profesional de los educadores sobre prácticas centradas en el estudiante, inclusivas y culturalmente sensibles. Además, revisaremos nuestras políticas y prácticas con el objetivo de convertirnos en una institución educativa más antirracista y equitativa.

A pesar de que el racismo tiene profundas raíces en este país, tengo la esperanza de que en colaboración con nuestros estudiantes y comunidades escolares podamos cambiar su experiencia en la escuela e influenciar a nuestra comunidad entera. Espero que ustedes y sus familias se unan a la conversación y apoyen los esfuerzos para promulgar un cambio real en las Escuelas Roaring Fork. Espero que expresen su opinión… nadie es demasiado joven para unirse a esta conversación.

Todo lo mejor,

Rob Stein

Superintendente