Suspect arrested in slaying of Rifle woman





The man accused of murdering 22-year-old Ana Victoria Rascon is in custody and first appeared before a Gunnison County District Court judge on March 26.

Jorge Solis, 24, was arrested March 17. Rascon’s body was discovered by a caretaker in Gunnison County on March 7. He was originally charged with three felony counts, including murder in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit first-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespassing.

“On or about March 6, 2021, Jorge Solis unlawfully, feloniously, after deliberation, and with the intent to cause the death of a person other than himself, caused the death of Ana Rascon,” documents provided by the Seventh Judicial District state.

In addition to the murder charge, Solis had “knowingly attempted to set fire to, burn, or cause to burned a building or occupied structure” without “consent of the victim,” the documents state.

The act was allegedly committed in a private residence without consent from the owner.

According to court records, Solis’ bond is set at $250,000 cash or surety. On March 26, Solis’ lawyers — made a motion to decrease the bond to $75,000, while District Attorney Jessica Waggoner argued the bond be raised to $500,000.

District Court Judge J. Steven Patrick ruled, however, the bond remain at $250,000, court records state.

Based on an outstanding Garfield County warrant together with the past history of failure to appear and potential seriousness of the class 2 felony, the court denied both motions, court records state.

Further information regarding the case is still sealed, according to Gunnison County District Court.

Solis waived his right for preliminary hearing within 35 days. In addition, the defense was asked to file responses to pending motions, court records state.

Solis’ next court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. April 7 in Gunnison County District Court.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com