Suspect charged in Rifle attempted child abduction

The Rifle Police Department moved forward with charges regarding the attempted child abduction that occurred in the city in June.

Ykezio Ohaji-Keyun Sullivan was charged with Kidnapping, First Degree Criminal Trespass and Second Degree Burglary on Aug. 1.

According to a Rifle Police Department statement, Sullivan was picked up by the Meridian Police Department on Aug. 7 in Idaho. As of Friday morning, Sullivan, 21, is being housed in the Ada County jail awaiting extradition.

A Rifle Police Department detective sergeant was with Meridian Police at the time of the arrest to assist with his apprehension, the statement says.

Sullivan faces a series of charges in Garfield County.

Along with being the suspect in the June kidnapping case, Sullivan is scheduled for an arraignment hearing at the Garfield County Courthouse on Sept. 6 for his sexual assault on a child charge.

Sullivan was arrested in October 2017 on charges that he sexually abused an underage female. The officer that made the arrest said Sullivan was accused of sexual abuse by the juvenile female and her mother, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan's posted bond was set at $3,000.

Seven months later, an attempted kidnapping allegedly occurred in Rifle, and Sullivan became a suspect.

Rifle Police officers learned that Sullivan left town shortly after the incident, the statement says.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, an individual attempted an abduction of a juvenile female from her residence in Rifle.

The attempted abduction occurred when the juvenile female was asleep in her room and woke up as she was being carried out of her bedroom window, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant.

"She woke up to being carried out her bedroom window," states the affidavit. "She started kicking and was put on the ground outside the residence. She got away from the suspect and reentered her residence from the front door and woke her parent."

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said she struggled and fought the suspect off.

"She's a very brave girl," he said.

Nearly seven weeks after the alleged incident occurred, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that fingerprints taken from the bedroom window matched fingerprints belonging to Sullivan.

The warrant for his arrest was issued the next day and Sullivan was picked up in Idaho a little over a week later.

"I think the detectives did a fantastic job in this case," Klein said. "They helped us narrow down the focus of the investigation very quickly in the early stages."