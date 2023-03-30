Suspect detained after Tuesday foot chase with guns drawn in Glenwood Springs

Police work to detain a vehicle theft suspect who had fled on foot near a home on Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Katie Lando/courtesy photo

A possible suspect in a vehicle theft case in western Garfield County who was also wanted on warrants is in custody after a guns-drawn foot chase near a home in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said Glenwood Police were alerted to a suspect in a vehicle theft case who had been seen in the Rifle-Silt area earlier that morning and was possibly headed into Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Springs and Garfield County Sheriff’s officers made contact with the suspect around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Grand Avenue. The suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle near City Market and fled on foot, Deras said.

Police arrested the suspect without incident on some outstanding warrants, and the vehicle theft case remains under investigation, he said. The suspect is being held at the Garfield County Jail.