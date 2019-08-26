Suspect in custody after bomb threat prompts evacuation of SunRiver condos in EagleVail

A police officer blocks off Highway 6 at the roundabout just before the SunRiver condos in EagleVail following a bomb threat Sunday night that prompted an emergency evacuation.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

Residents of the SunRiver condos in EagleVail were given the all-clear to return to their units around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning following a bomb threat scare that prompted an evacuation order.

No device was found by local law enforcement teams at the 62-unit condominium complex during sweeps of the property. Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office have taken a suspect into custody. Information about the suspect will be available pending further investigation.

The bomb threat was called into 911 at 10:37 p.m. Sunday night, according to Amber Barrett, a public information officer with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagle County emergency officials issued an evacuation order just before 11 p.m. Sunday for all persons living, working, or traveling in the vicinity of the SunRiver apartments on Highway 6 after the bomb threat came into Vail Dispatch.

“Basically, they determined that until they find something, they deem it as credible,” Barrett said. “They went and closed down the road, set up an evacuation center at the Avon Transit Center.”

An evacuation center operated by Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was set up at 500 Swift Gulch Road. A bomb squad from Jefferson County was put on notice, Barrett said, as law enforcement officials looked for anything resembling an explosive device.

Barrett said there were fire crews and emergency medical personnel on the scene to help with the evacuation, along with officers from the sheriff’s office, Avon Police and Vail Police as well as the Colorado State Patrol.

There were a couple of elderly and special-needs residents who needed assistance evacuating, Barrett said.