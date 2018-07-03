Suspected carjacker shot and wounded at Colorado campground

CASTLE ROCK — Colorado police say a 29-year-old man who carjacked a vehicle and shot at other vehicles was himself shot when he threatened a camper at a campground in Pike National Forest.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred Monday afternoon, starting with a carjacking in neighboring El Paso County and ending at the Devil's Head Campground in Douglas County.

The man drove a stolen vehicle into Pike National Forest shooting at passing vehicles along the way. Stopping at the campground, the man pointed a rifle at a camper who then shot him.

No one else was injured. Charges are pending.