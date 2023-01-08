Swearing-in Tuesday for Garfield County elected officials

Swearing-in ceremonies for recently elected and reelected Garfield County officials is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James B. Boyd officiating. The ceremony is open to the public, a county news release states.

Newly elected Clerk and Recorder Jackie Harmon, along with incumbents Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, Sheriff Lou Vallario, Assessor Jim Yellico, Coroner Robert Glassmire and Surveyor Scott Aibner, will be sworn into office at the Garfield County Administration Building, 108 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs, in the commissioners’ meeting room.

Reelected incumbent Treasurer and Public Trustee Carrie Couey was already sworn in statutorily before the end of 2022, on Dec. 30.