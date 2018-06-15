Sweet treats in store for Strawberry Days weekend

Glenwood Springs has a sweet weekend ahead, continuing today through Sunday.

Now in its 121st year, Strawberry Days 2018 treats festivalgoers to an assortment of fun foods, delicious drinks, majestic music, an assortment of art and much more over the course of three days.

Friday, day one of the community celebration, was no exception.

One can practically smell Strawberry Days upon entering the Glenwood Springs' city limits. After all, every food group was certainly represented – just not in the most conventional of ways.

Meat lovers rejoiced as vendors offered everything from mako shark and alligator to turkey legs. International cuisines like Italian, Greek, Mexican, French and Indian were also readily available.

"The Gandhi food booth is one of my favorites, if you like Indian Food," Glenwood Springs resident, business owner and regular fair goer Alana Monge said.

Those with more of a sweet tooth also enjoyed funnel cake, Dippin' Dots, and of course free strawberries in the Safeway Cool Zone Tent.

Speaking of cooling off, with the sun barreling down on Strawberry Days, of-age attendees enjoyed a variety of domestic and craft beers as well as strawberry pina coladas and potent pirate lemonade.

However, those looking for less of a buzz and more of a thirst quencher lined up for "The One & Only Original Texas Twister Drink," featuring a cool blend of oranges, lemons and limes and topped off with a cherry. The non-alcoholic Texas beverage was as cool and refreshing as the Colorado summer night.

The evening also saw the crowning of Bighorn Toyota Miss Strawberry Days, as well as a lively, eclectic musical performance from Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy.

"I enjoy the festival environment and people watching and just kind of bumping into people I have not seen in a while," Monge said.

While music headlined the main stage, other artists showcased their talents throughout the day in booths scattered throughout the festival grounds, which featured paintings, jewelry, woodwork and more.

"I really enjoy wandering the vendors and seeing the crafts that people make and just supporting people who come out to the fair, not only for the food but for their livelihood with their crafts and artistry," Monge said.

Although this year no carnival accompanied the festival, as it had previously in West Glenwood, youngsters in attendance did not seem phased as they could still enjoy pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and even bungee trampolines.

"I like that it is just a good community event. It brings people out to celebrate Glenwood and the beautiful area that we live in and is a nice environment for all ages," Monge, who has been attending Strawberry Days for 20 years, said.

On deck for Saturday, Strawberry Days' festivalgoers can look forward to more food, drinks, art and a headlining performance from New Orleans' own Cowboy Mouth.