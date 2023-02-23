Sweetwater Lake partnership to host virtual public meeting March 6, with time for comment

On the water at Sweetwater Lake on the southeastern side of the Flat Tops area.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The state and federal Sweetwater Lake partnership has scheduled a virtual public meeting for March 6 to update the public on the Sweetwater Lake planning process and get additional feedback to help develop a proposed management action plan for the site.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service and the Eagle Valley Land Trust are working on a plan that could lead to the establishment of a proposed new state park at the site in northeast Garfield County. The site was acquired by the Forest Service in 2021. What form the plan takes is subject to a formal environmental review.

“Over the last year, the partnership has been working closely to begin creating a long-term management plan for Sweetwater Lake, considering feedback from public meetings in early 2022 and ongoing engagement efforts with the local community,” CPW Manager Mark Lehman said in a news release. “Concurrently, the partnership has undertaken several projects including the purchase and installation of a new boat dock to improve access to the lake, resource inventories of the property to help guide management decisions, as well as the enhancement of amenities for visitors to the Sweetwater property.”

In addition, the Eagle Valley Land Trust provided funding to hire two Forest Service staff to assist in the maintenance of the site, while working to educate the public on changes to the Sweetwater property.

Sweetwater Lake meeting When: 6 p.m., Monday, March 6

Virtual: Register at https://cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting



Spanish interpretation will be offered during the meeting.

Feedback from the meeting is meant to help provide guidance as the partnership works to create management strategies for the lake area to allow for increased public access while protecting the site’s social, natural, cultural resource values, the release stated.

“This will not be the only opportunity for public comment,” Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said. “Once a proposed action is developed this spring or summer, the Forest Service will initiate an environmental review process under the National Environmental Policy Act.”

On Aug. 31, 2021 the Forest Service closed on the purchase of the 486-acre Sweetwater Lake area property. Shortly after the purchase, the Sweetwater Lake Partnership was formed between CPW, EVLT, and USFS to create and implement a long-term plan improving public access to Sweetwater Lake, enhance the recreation opportunities historically offered in the Sweetwater Lake area and protect the social and natural characteristics of the area, the release states.