Swift Communications sells Greeley Tribune to newspaper operator MediaNews Group

The Greeley Tribune building at 501 8th Ave. in downtown Greeley.

Greeley Tribune file photo

Swift Communications announced today it has reached an agreement to sell the Greeley Tribune to MediaNews Group (“MNG”), the owner and operator of one of the largest newspaper businesses in the U.S.

“With this change, the Greeley Tribune, its staff and the community will benefit from the many resources that MNG has in the region, as well as benefiting the long term interests of both companies,” said Bill Waters, Chairman and CEO of Swift Communications, Inc.

Swift is the parent company of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and other Colorado Mountain News Media publications such as the Aspen Times and Vail Daily.

The Greeley Tribune sale takes effect March 1 at 12:01 p.m.

“The Greeley Tribune has an incredible history and we look forward to supporting the publication with our team of seasoned newspaper executives,” said Al Manzi, President of Prairie Mountain Media. “Our goals are simple: to run sustainable newspapers so they will be around to serve their local communities well into the future.”

MNG is one of the largest owners and operators of newspapers in the United States by circulation, with approximately 200 publications including The Denver Post, the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the Longmont Times-Call, and the Boulder Daily Camera.

Founded in 1870 by Nathan Meeker, the Greeley Tribune was purchased in 1977 by Swift Communications. The Greeley Tribune publishes four days a week, and its website, http://www.greeleytribune.com, serves over 400,000 unique visitors monthly.