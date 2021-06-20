Sylvan Fire burning in Eagle County up to 90 acres
Fire near Eagle is burning within a mile of campground at Sylvan Lake State Park
UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: A wildland fire burning a half-mile west of Sylvan Lake campground outside Eagle has evacuated Sylvan Lake State Park and nearby areas.
The fire, first reported around 4 p.m. Sunday, is being called the Sylvan Fire. It is estimated to be 90 acres and growing in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest. It is being pushed by high winds and firefighters are reporting extreme fire behavior.
Additional ground crews and aerial resources have been ordered. Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated. Crews are working on structure protection preparation work in Sylvan Lake State Park.
The cause is unknown. The Forest Service is considering the fire a Type-III incident as of 5:30 p.m. An Xcel Energy transmission cable in the area is the main property of concern, according to David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service.
Boyd also said other fires burning in other parts of Western Colorado are drawing aerial support.
“There’s a lot of other fires burning, so I’m not sure how fast we’ll be able to get the extra help here,” Boyd said.
Evacuations have been ordered for Sylvan Lake State Park, Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass dispersed camping, LEDE Reservoir and Hardscrabble. Those areas were reported to be fully evacuated as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Residents were still being allowed into nearby communities.
Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service – White River National Forest are responding.
—This story will be updated
