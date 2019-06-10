Take a hike: Wilderness Workshop in Garfield County launches summer series
With trails running through some residents’ backyards, it can be a challenge to know how to best spend a day in Garfield County.
Local organization Wilderness Workshop hopes to provide some options for anybody looking to get outdoors this summer.
The nonprofit organization launched its summer hike series this month with excursions throughout Garfield County and nearby trails.
“If you care about public lands this is a great way to give back and get into some less known corners of the valley,” hike series coordinator Brandon Jones said in the press release. “Folks are always glad they signed up and heard a deeper story about the places we all love.”
Excursions this summer include checking out the Glenwood Limestone quarry expansion in June, biking the Thompson Divide in August and restoring the Cathedral Lake Trail near Aspen.
Wilderness Workshop’s complete summer hike schedule and detailed descriptions and sign-ups for each are available at http://www.wildernessworkshop.org/hikes.
“The groups are small, typically around 10 people,” Jones continued. “Our schedule this summer is filled with opportunities to forge a connection with nature that is fleeting in the modern era, to experience different ways of being outdoors, and to learn about and explore some of our area’s finest places. It’s an awesome experience and a great resource for valley residents and visitors alike.”
