Taking the stage
Ambleside at Skylark School recently performed a sold out show at the Glenwood Vaudeville Theater. Fourth and Fifth graders performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and middle schoolers performed “King Lear.” Ambleside at Skylark is a preK-ninth grade school in Glenwood Springs in it’s sixth year. Every year the school puts on a Shakespeare festival, and this year it spanned over two days.
News
Former Glenwood Springs city councilman, partner indicted for alleged bid rigging in foreclosure sales
Todd Leahy and a longtime real estate business associate have both been indicted by a Colorado Grand Jury for alleged bid rigging related to foreclosed properties.