Taking the stage

Grant Wenger gives his speech as Pyramus while the other players listen. From left to right- Levi Ringer, Abigail Dickens, AJ Lott (not pictured), Holly Traver, Jackson Wood, Avery Barth, Gabe Traver

Lori Keathley

Ambleside at Skylark School recently performed a sold out show at the Glenwood Vaudeville Theater. Fourth and Fifth graders performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and middle schoolers performed “King Lear.” Ambleside at Skylark is a preK-ninth grade school in Glenwood Springs in it’s sixth year. Every year the school puts on a Shakespeare festival, and this year it spanned over two days.