Teacher protests lead to more Colorado school cancellations

As of Tuesday, over a dozen Colorado school districts, including the state’s 10 largest, say they will close their schools because of the demonstrations planned Thursday and Friday at the state Capitol. Denver originally planned to let students go home early Friday so its teachers could participate in the afternoon but on Tuesday the district announced all classes would be canceled that day.

The districts account for over half of the approximately 910,000 students enrolled in Colorado schools.

Most are in the Denver and Colorado Springs area but teachers from Summit County and Canon City are also expected to be among the 10,000 teachers participating.

The day-long demonstrations will include lobbying lawmakers and “grade-ins” to show how much work teachers do outside the school day in addition to rallies.

Locally, Roaring Fork School District teachers are planning a rally outside the District Office in Glenwood Springs at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Some teachers are also expected to attend the regular Roaring Fork Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening at Sopris Elementary School, where a resolution supporting state action to address education funding, including teacher pay and benefits, will be on the table.