Teitler, Kuhlenberg on track to secure Roaring Fork School District Board of Education seats

Roaring Fork School District Board of Education candidates Kenny Teitler (Left, District A) and Kathryn Kuhlenberg (Right, District E) at the Issues and Answers forum at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on Oct. 11.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Voters for the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education have made their choice clear — education experience over an outside perspective.

Educators Kenny Teitler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg are well on their way to winning the two open seats for District A and District E, respectively. They faced opponents with business backgrounds but little to no education experience. Teitler defeated Chase McWhorter and Kuhlenberg defeated Steven Fotion. Teitler drew around 75% of the votes in his race and Kuhlenberg drew nearly 80% in early returns.

Teitler led with 75.6% of the vote in Garfield County, 76.5% of the vote in Pitkin County and 76.2% of the vote in Eagle County at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Kuhlenberg led with 79.3%, 80.7% and 81.4% in those counties, respectively.

“I feel confident that I can serve the board of our district well and that I’ll be able to represent the constituents that voted for me and hopefully do them proud,” Kuhlenberg said. “I’m ready to really get in there and get to work.”

Kuhlenberg owns and operates a private preschool in Aspen and has a self-designed degree in education policy and psychology with a focus on children. She also has a law degree.

Teitler brings more than 25 years of teaching experience in Basalt and Carbondale before retiring two years ago. He’s served on accountability committees for the district. A large part of Teitler’s campaign focused on his experience with second-language learners and addressing the needs of the Latino population within the district.

McWhorter is a managing director with Institutional Real Estate, Inc., an international media outlet focusing on real estate issues. He focused his campaign on providing an outsider’s perspective on the district’s pressing issues and bringing an approach centering on oversight with a more hands-off approach on operations.

Fotion owns a gym in Carbondale and is a general contractor. He campaigned on the foundation of being an experienced business owner also with a “fresh set of eyes” approach.

Teitler will replace current District A director Jen Rupert and Kuhlenberg replaces current District E director Jennifer Scherer. Both incumbents opted not to seek reelection.

District A is virtually bordered by Colorado Highways 133 to the west and 82 to the north, including Bridges High, Crystal River Elementary, Carbondale Middle and Roaring Fork High schools.

District E is bordered on the south by 82, encompassing the Fryingpan Valley. It contains Basalt Elementary and Basalt Middle schools.

Teitler and Kuhlenberg will serve four year terms.

“I want to thank the community for their support and all the people who helped me,” Teitler said. “I’m excited to be able to still be in the education system because that’s been my life and I miss it.”