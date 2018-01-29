Telluride Ski Resort joins Vail Resorts Epic Pass in 2018-19 winter season

Vail Resorts, Inc. and Telluride Ski & Golf jointly announced today that Telluride Ski Resort will join the Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning with 2018-19 winter season, bringing the total to 46 mountain resorts for skiers and snowboarders. Telluride has been rated the “#1 Ski Resort in North America” five of the last six years by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Telluride Ski Resort on the Epic Pass for the 2018-19 winter season, offering skiers and snowboarders even greater value and variety with the most popular season pass in the mountain resort industry. Telluride is on the bucket list of skiers and snowboarders around the world and we’re delighted to offer this iconic mountain resort as part of the Epic Pass experience,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, in a statement.

“Telluride is excited to join the Epic Pass and a collection of world-class mountain resorts that skiers and snowboarders around the world come back to time and again. This new season pass alliance is more comprehensive and longer term than prior pass alliances and will provide an incredible benefit for both Telluride guests and our resort community. Epic Pass skiers and snowboarders thrive on new, unique one-of-a-kind adventures. We offer an extraordinary big mountain experience, signature hospitality and guest service, and an authentic, welcoming mountain town surrounded by stunning scenery,” said Bill Jensen, CEO of Telluride Ski & Golf, in a statement.

Telluride is stashed amongst the highest concentration of 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks in North America. Living up to its reputation for legendary terrain, Telluride has something for everyone. The Plunge, Revelation Bowl and Gold Hill offer plenty of steeps for experts.

Forever and Prospect Bowl provide ideal terrain for intermediates and the wide open, gentle slopes of The Sunshine Express and The Meadows start beginners off right while enjoying the scenery of the San Juan Mountains.

Following are the benefits for Epic Pass, Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day pass holders, Telluride Season Pass holders and Telluride Ski & Golf Club members with full winter benefits.

Recommended Stories For You