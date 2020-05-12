Testing continues to increase at area hospitals, but no new spikes in COVID-19 cases

Garfield County COVID-19 cases over time since testing began.

Source: Garfield County Public Health

Valley View COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 5/12/2020 Specimens collected thru Valley View: 1,053

Positive results: 46

Pending results: 67

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 16

Patients discharged: 13 Grand River COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 5/12/2020 Specimens collected thru Grand River Health: 645

Positive results: 19 (adjusted from the 5/7 report due to duplicate tests)

Pending results: (not reported)

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 2

Patients transferred: 2

Patients discharged: 0

Garfield County’s two hospitals have collected specimens for another 311 coronavirus tests since the middle of last week, but so far the number of new confirmed cases has not increased substantially.

As of Tuesday, Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs was reporting just one additional confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease sometimes caused by the novel coronavirus that has been declared a global pandemic, and for which there is no vaccine.

The number of confirmed cases via Grand River Hospital in Rifle actually went down, from 20 to 19, due to two tests that had been duplicated, according to Grand River’s twice-weekly report issued Tuesday.

More than 80 test results were still pending between the two hospitals, as of the Tuesday reports. That doesn’t include test samples taken by other medical providers and sent to private labs for testing.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data had also caught up Tuesday with Garfield County Public Health’s local data. Through Monday, the county had 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases (111 according to the state data, which lags a day or so behind).

Garfield County stands at two confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19, but no new reported deaths since April 9.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

jstroud@postindependent.com