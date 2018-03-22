Texan Carlos Ramirez tabbed to lead Eagle Valley schools

EAGLE — A Houston school executive will lead Eagle County Schools, the school board announced Wednesday afternoon, March 21.

After months of searching and days of interviews and deliberations, the school board selected Dr. Carlos Ramirez as the next superintendent. He will succeed Dr. Jason Glass, who left Eagle County Schools last spring to take the helm of Jefferson County schools.

Ramirez was one of two finalists, with the other being Dr. Tyler Ream, also of Houston, current associate superintendent of academics for the Spring Branch Independent School District.

“The board was delighted to have the difficult choice between two exceptional candidates,” said Kate Cocchiarella, school board president. “We are pleased to announce that Dr. Carlos Ramirez will be leading our team and moving our strategic plan forward toward the goal of increasing achievement for all of our students.”

Ream won’t stay in Texas, either. The Helena, Montana Independent Record reported Wednesday afternoon that Ream will take the top job with Helena public schools. Ream was offered the Helena job Thursday, March 15, but had agreed to an interview in Eagle County and said he wanted to honor that commitment.

Ramirez is a first-generation Mexican-American and a fluent Spanish speaker.