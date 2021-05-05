Thank you for Hubbard Mesa cleanup

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template



We’d like to thank the following for a very successful Hubbard Mesa cleanup! 50 volunteers filled 2 dumpsters full of trash, furniture, and other debris, half a metal recycling dumpster and collected approximately 17 tires. Thank you, Green Zone Recycling, Native Waste Solutions, LLC, Redi Services, LLC, White River Trail Runners ATV/UTV and Hi County 4 Wheelers club members, RAMBO, Sweet Coloradough, City of Rifle and Larry, Justin and Alan of the Bureau of Land Management.

And thank you to ATV/UTV club sponsors Kuersten Construction, LLC, Rifle Performance Motorsports, LLC, Alpine Bank, Advanced Carpet Care & Cleaning, the Slappey Family, and Nichols Insurance Agency of Western Colorado.

Thank you,

Susan Nichols-Alvis, President/secretary of White River Trail Runners ATV/UTV President/Secretary; and Hi Country 4 Wheelers President Jennifer Isenhart.