Thank you for Hubbard Mesa cleanup
We’d like to thank the following for a very successful Hubbard Mesa cleanup! 50 volunteers filled 2 dumpsters full of trash, furniture, and other debris, half a metal recycling dumpster and collected approximately 17 tires. Thank you, Green Zone Recycling, Native Waste Solutions, LLC, Redi Services, LLC, White River Trail Runners ATV/UTV and Hi County 4 Wheelers club members, RAMBO, Sweet Coloradough, City of Rifle and Larry, Justin and Alan of the Bureau of Land Management.
And thank you to ATV/UTV club sponsors Kuersten Construction, LLC, Rifle Performance Motorsports, LLC, Alpine Bank, Advanced Carpet Care & Cleaning, the Slappey Family, and Nichols Insurance Agency of Western Colorado.
Thank you,
Susan Nichols-Alvis, President/secretary of White River Trail Runners ATV/UTV President/Secretary; and Hi Country 4 Wheelers President Jennifer Isenhart.
