Thanks to rain, there have been far fewer Colorado wildfires in 2022. This fall could change that.

Interstate 70 and the Colorado River flow into South Canyon from West Glenwood as seen from Transfer Trail. Heavy precipation this summer has made for one of the quietest fire seasons in Colorado but dry and hot weather could see more activity this fall.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Back in April and only four months after the state’s most destructive and costliest fire tore through two suburban towns, Colorado officials warned that this year could be the worst wildfire year yet.

Forecasters feared above-average temperatures that could push many parts of Colorado into more severe drought conditions and heighten wildfire risk. While the state did have a hotter-than-normal summer — this past July ranked as fifth-hottest ever — there have been far fewer wildfires this year compared to last.

The quiet season so far has improved firefighter morale, allowed for more time for training, put a focus on mitigation efforts and freed up Colorado’s resources to help neighboring states battle wildfires.

We can thank the monsoonal rains for all of that.

Read the full story via the Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.