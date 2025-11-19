Thanksgiving events, meal options and donation opportunities in Garfield County

Thanksgiving is approaching, and for some families, cooking a full holiday meal may feel out of reach. Although, as Charlie Brown has shown, any meal can be a Thanksgiving meal.

The Silt Branch Library is having a Community Friendsgiving event, inviting neighbors to bring a dish for the potluck-style event, or, attendees can come and enjoy the feast. To sign up to bring a dish, email Shylo Harlan at sharlan@gcpld.com or call 970-876-5500.

The Rough Bar and Grill is also having a Thanksgiving Friendsgiving Dinner Buffet from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 with classic Thanksgiving items. Prices to attend are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for kids 12 and under, and free for children under 3. Take out is $24. Reservations are required by Friday, Nov. 21 at 970-625-9186.

Faith Lutheran Church will be holding a free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23. Afterward, Thanksgiving boxes will be packed with meal groceries for families. If someone needs a box for themselves or a friend, call 970-510-5046. Donations towards boxes are also welcome.

The Faith Lutheran Church is also partnering with Carbondale Homeless Assistance to provide a free Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27 at the church, 1340 Highway 133, Carbondale.

Callahan’s Restaurant in the Battlement Mesa Golf Club is having Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24-26. Meals are $22 to attend. Reservations can be made by calling 970-285-5786..

my’s Rocky Mountain Steakhouse in Rifle will host a Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $50 for adults, $45 for seniors, $15 for ages 5–12, and free for children under 5. A single-serving Thanksgiving dinner to go is available for $30. Call 970-665-9398 to reserve or pre-order.

Rib City in Rifle is offering holiday catering through Jan. 1, 2026, with whole birds to side dishes. To order, call 970-255-7330.

Connect Church in Gypsum is doing a free Thanksgiving Food Bag Pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 22. Food bags can also be delivered in Rifle and Parachute at the Maverick Gas Stations. Text 512-221-8884 to reserve your bag and organize pick-up.

Lift-Up will be closed Nov. 26-28, but on Friday they will be in New Castle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Rifle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Monday, it will be in Carbondale from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Parachute from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday will be a visit to Rifle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Glenwood Springs from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information and locations, visit liftup.org/calendar/ . The site also has dates for Harvest for Hunger and Food Bank of the Rockies.

SNAP benefits are also back for use and may be helpful for Thanksgiving meal purchases. To find which realtors take SNAP benefits, visit fns.usda.gov/snap/retailer-locator .

Where to donate in Garfield County: Lift-Up, which can be found in all six municipalities, visit liftup.org/ for addresses

River Center in New Castle, visit rivercenternewcastle.org/ for more information

Valley Meals and More, visit valleymealsandmore.com/ for more information or make a donation

Faith Lutheran Church for their Thanksgiving boxes, visit faithcarbondale.org/ for more information