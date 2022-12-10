The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs 

A Mountain Waste and Recycling employee picks up recycling bins in the Cardiff Glen neighborhood in south Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program.

“We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.

A city-staff hired consultant company held multiple pop-up events for outreach with the community to gather as much data and input from residents as possible, and according to staff, residents of the city are excited for the change.

“(We) have a more complete perspective on the potential program elements that are important to residents including sustainability, cost, value, services, animal and wildlife protection, administration and reporting,” Langhorst said in the release.

Moving to the single company for the majority of residents will help with the wear and tear on the roads which they were able to configure through weight calculations through the American Association of State Highway and Transportation officials.

It will also create free access to pickup recycling, and ideally reduce the cost of trash pickup.

“It won’t increase the cost for anyone,” Langhorst said.

City Council has been asking staff to move a single trash hauler program forward for a few years now, according to the request for proposal outline.

“It is understandable that there are many questions about this potential program, and it is important to note that the RFP process is designed to get us closer to knowing the details of what it might look like for Glenwood Springs.” Langhorst said in the release.

The changes will not affect multifamily housing, like large apartment complexes or multi-family residences with eight or more units, nor will it affect commercial and industrial establishments.

It will affect anyone whose residence uses a 96-gallon residential waste collection container, currently.

“The recycling center will not go anywhere,” Langhorst said.

The reason the pay as you throw favors people recycling is because it will help reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill. There is also a section in the RFP to potentially add more opportunities for composting. Though the recycling center does have compost dropoff.

Staff met with surrounding communities, like Carbondale, that have successful single hauler contracts in place and hired a consultant to help produce a single-hauler RFP that met the needs and requirements that the city is looking for in such a program, according to the council outline.

After the bidding process is concluded, proposals received will be evaluated and negotiated by staff and then brought to city council for a decision in early 2023. That process would take several months with services beginning toward the end of 2023.

The state of Colorado Statute Title 30, Section 30-15-401 allows the city to control the collection of solid waste within the city limits.

The bid also offers the opportunity for smaller haulers to team up if necessary, to make it more possible for them to compete with bigger corporations in the bid.