The Gear Junkie — YETI expands beyond coolers

YETI is known for its burly coolers. They cost hundreds of dollars and can keep ice frozen for days.

The brand has evolved in recent years with insulated bottles and waterproof bags. This month, it announced a further line expansion catering to campers, dogs owners, and city folks.

Joining the company catalog soon will be the Tocayo 26 backpack and the Boomer dog bowl. A bigger pivot is a soft-goods offering, the Lowlands camp blanket.

The blanket measures 55 X 78 inches and comes with a carrying case. Stakeout loops at each corner, waterproof backing, and a plush top make it set for picnics and general use around camp.

With a laptop sleeve, single stash pocket, and water-repellent construction, the Tocayo backpack has travelers and urban commuters in mind.

It has a streamlined look and gusseted interior pockets that function like cup holders (or sneaker stash pockets). YETI adds waterproof backing to the pack's fabric to repel weather and moisture.

Finally, for the canine-obsessed the brand offers a premium product in its YETI Boomer Dog Bowl. It sports stainless steel construction and a nonslip bottom to keep Fido from pushing it around the floor.

At nearly 2.5 pounds, this is a solid pet vessel. It comes in hallmark YETI-specific colors and with a price tag, at $50, that tracks with the premium rate people are used to paying for the company's coolers.

Check out the new line when it hits store shelves if you're into the YETI look and willing to pay for products that are extra burly and built to last.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.