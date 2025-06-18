The Hilltop Summer Concert Series in Rifle welcomes the 101st Army Band to play on Sunday

This story is part of a series. View the other stories here.

The Bookcliffs Arts Center’s Summer Concert Series continues this weekend with a free performance from the renowned 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard.

The free performance will feature the 101st Army Woodwind Quartet and 101st Army Hot Seven Jazz Band.

Attendees will get to experience an evening full of music that ranges from classical masterpieces to toe-tapping jazz standards. The Woodwind Quartet blends flute, clarinet, bassoon and French horn for a program that spans from Mozart to Lady Gaga.

The Hot Seven Jazz Band brings a vibrant spirit of Dixieland jazz to life with high energy renditions of hits from legends such as Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Jelly Roll Morton.

“This is such a unique opportunity for Rifle residents to experience the incredible talent and musical range of the 101st Army Band right here in our own backyard,” said Brenda Cox, president of the Bookcliffs Arts Center board of directors. “We’re proud to host events like this that unite our community around the arts, especially when it’s free and open to all.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to settle in for the evening under the shade of historic cottonwood trees.

The Hilltop Summer Concert Series is free and concerts will continue every Sunday evening through Aug. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. A variety of local artists will be playing different weeks. To check the full summer schedule, visit bookcliffs.org .

The 101st Army Band is also scheduled to perform at Glenwood Springs’ Strawberry Days Festival this Saturday, June 21.