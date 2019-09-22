Valley View Hospital’s new Orion a boon to prostate cancer treatment

Dr. Peter Rossi, Nikala Harris and Angela Gammell at Valley View Hospital’s Calaway Young Cancer Center

Valley View Hospital’s Calaway Young Cancer Center has acquired a medical device called Orion, which doctors say assists in the treatment of prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosis of men. It’s the number two cause of cancer death in men,” said Dr. Peter Rossi, MD, Calaway Young Cancer Center radiation oncologist. “That is a very common cancer that we see here that we diagnose and treat.”

Developed by C4 Imaging, Orion was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and helps doctors like Rossi when performing high dose rate brachytherapy — a standard option for the treatment of many forms of cancer.

“A historical difficulty with HDR brachytherapy with prostate cancer is combining our best imaging, which is an MRI, and integrating it into the treatment. …This is where the Orion comes in,” said Rossi.

HDR brachytherapy involves temporarily inserting small, plastic catheters into the prostate and then delivering radiation through the catheters.

“Previously they could not be seen on MRI, which again is our best tool,” said Rossi. “With this new tool … we are able to see our needles.”

“It is part of our program now,” said Rossi concerning the Orion medical device.

According to a news release, Valley View Hospital was also the first to use Orion, which Rossi describes as state of the art.

Orion supports a treatment plan tailored to each individual’s anatomy, which in turn minimizes the possibility of side effects, Rossi explained.

“MRI is the only tool where we can actually see cancer within the prostate,” said Rossi. “It is also where we can best see what we are trying to avoid, which is the common side effects of something like this which is harm to the rectum, the bladder or to sexual function.”

According to Rossi, the new imaging allows doctors to better protect areas of the body that do not need radiation while attacking areas that do.

“We can control our radiation in the most precise way possible,” said Rossi. “This has been the Holy Grail of prostate HDR.”

