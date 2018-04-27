The Latest: Colorado governor says he’ll push for repayment

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he will help push for the state to pay back about $1 billion borrowed from education during the recession.

The governor spoke Friday to several thousand teachers gathered at a park near the state Capitol, including several from the Roaring Fork School District, on the second straight day of demonstrations over pay for teachers.

He spoke for less than five minutes and didn’t offer any more funding than has already been proposed for next year.

Some teachers shouted over him, “We want more,” while others applauded him.