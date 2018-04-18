The Latest: Southern Colorado wildfire destroys 12 homes

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning in Colorado (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A southern Colorado wildfire destroyed two more homes Wednesday morning, bringing the total lost to 12.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder asked residents in the southern part of the county to remain vigilant because evacuation orders are still in place and the fire could re-ignite. He says the state of Colorado is taking over command of the fire.

Elder estimates the fire was 5 to 10 percent contained by mid-day Wednesday. It has burned 64 square miles (16,600 hectares).

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high temperature of 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, with winds.

Rain and snow are forecast for the area on Friday.