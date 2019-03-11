The Lost Cajun’s Glenwood location shuts down

The Lost Cajun's Glenwood Springs location announced on Mardi Gras Day, March 5, that it was closing.

The Glenwood Springs location for the chain restaurant that started in Frisco posted on its official Facebook page, "It is with deep sadness and great regret that we announce that The Lost Cajun Glenwood Springs is now permanently closed.

"We thank you for your patronage and your support and wish everyone the best."

Raymond Griffin of Barataria, Louisiana, opened the original Lost Cajun in Frisco, Colorado, in October of 2010. Since then, the restaurant that specializes in serving popular Cajun cuisines such as gumbo, red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, and beignets turned into a franchise and today has over 20 locations, predominately in Colorado and Texas.

The Lost Cajun in Glenwood Springs has been located near the plaza beneath the Grand Avenue Bridge and had been in business since May 2014.

Taped to the former Cajun eatery's front door, a sign reads, "We regret to announce the closing of this location. We are open to offers to purchase."

The Lost Cajun's company office did not return a request for comment.

