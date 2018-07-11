The more than 182,000 acres burned this season in Colorado take a toll on wildlife

More than 182,000 acres of land have been scorched by Colorado wildfire this season and the damage is taking a toll on wildlife. On Tuesday, fire officials said food sources for multiple species, including black bears, has been burned. Distressed animals may take to towns as they try to supplement their food source.

LAKE CHRISTINE FIRE

The Lake Christine fire has burned about 6,000 acres of wildlife habitat since sparking on July 3, according to fire officials.

"Many different species might be observed but one of immediate concern are black bears," according to an InciWeb news release. "One was recently observed along the fire line by firefighters."

Bears are opportunists and constantly pursue a high calorie diet including acorns, berries, fruits, animal carcasses and young animals. Much of the bears' food source has been lost to fire.

Bears may now turn to towns to seek food and garbage, a potentially troubling turn and possible threat to human safety. Residents, business owners and campers are advised to secure all food sources and garbage containers.

