The new roundabout and the ‘golden balance’

With every new traffic pattern comes a period of refinement — this is the case at the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout. Our traffic engineers monitor the intersection daily, if not hourly, looking for the "golden balance."

The golden balance, when found, will maintain Colorado 82 flow without backing up Interstate 70, and will provide reasonable local access to Colorado 82 from the roundabout.

When you are in the roundabout and heading toward the Grand Avenue Bridge, there are two lanes available for stacking at the new traffic signal.

To maintain flow in the Sixth and Laurel roundabout, our team has already made a few adjustments. One of these adjustments is to keep both stacking lanes open to traffic as much as possible, closing a lane only when necessary for construction.

When crews are working on the islands in and around the roundabout, some lane closures will be necessary. We will try to keep these closures to off-peak hours and as soon as work is complete, the lane closure will be lifted to create better flow.

During lane closures on the new bridge, traffic engineers have been able to quickly adapt and change traffic signal timing. Adjusting rapidly to these lane closures and traffic patterns has been effective in maintaining steady flow in the new roundabout. Occasionally, if a semi or bus is in the roundabout, the wait time may be a bit longer. The golden balance can be tricky.

In addition to CDOT traffic engineers monitoring the intersection, the Grand Avenue bridge designers from TSH Engineering are also monitoring traffic flows. Rest assured that we are watching and making changes as needed.

As we all know, Glenwood Springs is currently in the fall shoulder season. When our traffic volumes increase, finding the balance will become more challenging. As the volumes rise during the summer and winter, more time may need to be allotted to Colorado 82. Traffic engineers will continue to assess the situation and make adjustments as needed.

Delay Times

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, you could experience up to a 10-minute delay in the Sixth and Laurel area. These delays are dependent on bridge and Sixth Street lane closures, and our crews are working to revise signal timing when possible.