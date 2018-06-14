Gear Junkie: The North Face debuts its Renewed collection

Return an item to The North Face and you might see it again, fixed up and functional. This month, the brand launched its Renewed collection, which includes used and refurbished products.

Partnering with an organization called The Renewal Workshop, The North Face has its wares professionally cleaned.

If a tune-up is required, the organization will replace buttons, fix zippers or redo stitching. The products then go for sale online at a new site, thenorthfacerenewed.com.

The North Face sources the used gear from items that were returned, defective, or damaged.

The Renewal Workshop follows a trend of brands trying to eliminate waste. Patagonia, REI and other companies have similar programs in place.

"As we address the impacts of our products over their entire lifecycle, re-commerce is an important next step in opening new markets and minimizing our impact on the planet," said James Rogers, director of sustainability. "We are furthering our sustainability goals without sacrificing durability or technical standards."

Recommended Stories For You

Browse the Renewed collection and you'll see styles and soft goods from both past and current collections. Technical jackets go for less than their original price but function the same, The North Face guarantees.

The company performs quality checks on the used gear to make sure it is up to the brand's standards. Among the Renewed collection, you will find the brand's high-end Summit Series pieces, Denali Jackets and other popular pieces.

The Renewed Collection is in its pilot phase now. It's good to see another brand giving new life to products that otherwise might end up in a landfill.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.