The People’s Clinic of Carbondale receives $400,000 grant from Colorado Health Foundation

Physician, nutritionist and co-founder of The People's Clinic, Dr. Greg Feinsinger, right, is presented with a Lifetime Dedication Award by Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson at the 2023 Humanitarian Service Awards dinner at the Hotel Colorado.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The People’s Clinic, located at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, received a $400,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation this week.

A nonprofit organization originally started by doctors Greg Feinsinger and Judith Alvarez in 2016, the clinic is free of charge and does not require insurance for patients. Since its beginnings, the bilingual clinic has drawn in more than 500 patients a year, focusing largely on the immigrant community.

A clinic focused on preventative care, the organization has a different approach to common medical practices. Rather than a healthcare system, Feinsinger calls the clinic a “disease-management system.”

“We wait until diseases occur, and then we do what we can to try to manage these chronic diseases,” Feinsinger said. “Obesity, diabetes and heart disease are all things that can be easily managed and preventable as long as someone is committed to making lifestyle changes.”

With the grant money, Feinsinger said the clinic will have the opportunity to grow to new heights.

“Right now, we’re sitting in an office with one exam room. This grant will give us the opportunity to grow our team and add new roles as well as improve our space so that we can continue to help as many patients as we can.”

While the grant for the clinic is a step in the right direction for the Latinx community and local advocacy group Voces Unidas’ call for high-quality health care for immigrants within the Roaring Fork Valley, president Alex Sánchez said there is still a long way to go.

“Voces Unidas is supportive of any effort that increases access to quality health care for working families,” Sánchez said. “We have voiced our concerns over the years about the substandard care that sometimes is offered to members of our community simply because we self-identify as immigrants or lack access to insurance… We need more, not less investment in rural communities.”

As the grant money rolls in, Feinsinger said the opportunity for growth will be an immediate expectation for the clinic and the programs it has to offer, including a healthy cooking class and a weekly visit to the grocery store to learn about nutrition.

“We usually have 20 patients a week and with this grant we are looking to double that while also being able to continue on with our programs,” he said. To learn more about The People’s Clinic, visit thirdstreetcenter.net .