The power of nature meets work of art: 5Point Film kicks off summer series at TACAW

Katia Krafft wearing aluminized suit standing near lava burst at Krafla Volcano, Iceland.

Provided

If you go...

What: “Fire of Love”

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7

Where: TACAW, 400 Robinson St., Basalt

How much: $18 advance, $25 day of

5Point Film is back this summer to partner with The Arts Campus at Willits to bring a new series of movie specials to the valley.

The summer series starts July 7 with a documentary film featuring curated footage from French volcanist couple Katia and Maurice Krafft, called “Fire of Love,” premiering in Willits before the national release.

The archival footage of the Kraffts chasing eruptions and filming their work incredibly close to volcanoes was recently turned into a documentary by Director Sara Dosa and National Geographic Documentary Films.

“Rarely do people get to experience the power of nature and to that degree,” Executive Director of 5Point Adventure Film Festival Luis Yllanes said. “It’s a work of art.”

A still image from the “Fire of Love” film.

Provided

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and after Yllanes and director of programming for TACAW Charlie Turnbull previewed it, they decided it was a no-brainer to use the film to start the summer series.

“We are so thrilled to launch the 5Point Summer Film Series and thankful to TACAW for their willingness to partner with us on this new film series,” Yllanes said. “To be able to bring these acclaimed films to the audience of the Roaring Fork Valley helps us deliver on our goal of providing year-round programming.”

The next movie in the series is called “The Territory” and is about an indigenous tribe in the rainforest fighting to protect their land. It will screen on Aug. 11, with the third movie, still to be determined, screening on Sept. 7.

TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey is excited to host the series and said that this gives both 5Point and TACAW a great opportunity to screen movies off the festival cycle.

“Film is an important part of our programming mix, and through collaborations like 5Point we are committed to putting great cinema on our screen,” Honey said.