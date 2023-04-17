The rumors are true: the closed Glenwood Springs Safeway might see some development soon

the closed Glenwood Springs Safeway location still sits empty after closing in 2019.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

It finally looks like something might be happening with the closed Safeway property in Glenwood Springs.

The old grocery store at 2001 Grand Avenue that closed in 2019 finally has some potential developers and partners looking to turn the space into a mixed-use development.

“We want to get a feel for what the community wants,” Mallory Redmon, planner for Norris Group, said. “Our goal is to make this a community space.”

The developers and their partners will be holding a required pre-application neighborhood meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. on April 27 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road.

“We are happy to hear all of the myriad of opinions, and go from there,” Redmon said. “Come in at any time during those hours.”

The property is approximately 5.07 acres and stretches from the Rio Grande Trail to Grand Avenue, including all of the space behind the US Bank.

“The proposed community includes approximately 187 for-rent apartment units and approximately 15,000 SF of commercial/retail space, also for rent, across six buildings,” according to the notice of neighborhood meeting sent out to residents late last week.

The space will also require 20% deed restrictions at 100% AMI, according to recent inclusionary zoning changes through the city. Maximum height requirements for the mixed-use corridor is 40 feet.

Income limit and maximum rent tables for all Garfield County 2022.

Colorado Housing and Financial Authority

Parking space will be provided on the first level of four of the six buildings with additional surface parking across the site, according to the notice. Landscaping and improvements to the sidewalk and roadway will also be included, if the application is accepted.

The requirement for adequate parking for the development, especially being so close to Valley View Hospital, was discussed between the city and the partners, Redmon said.

The project is being proposed by an Aspen-based company, RGE Group LLC, owned by Scott B. Russell.

Their partners, Norris Design, are contracted for planning and landscape architecture, with Sopris Engineering working on civil and traffic engineering. The architect for the project is Lipkin Warner.

“Come with your ideas, and with any feedback you have,” Redmon said.

The vicinity may from the neighborhood meet notice

Neighborhood meeting notice

The development team is hosting the event and representatives will be there in-person, Redmon said.

The meeting is a pre-application step required by city code to hear from the community, and to submit public input for the application.

“The city has not received an official application,” Bryana Starbuck, public information officer, wrote in an email. “Upon receipt of an official application, staff has five days to review it and would be able to meet after that time.”

Once they submit the application, there will be a public process with Planning and Zoning and later City Council.

“The whole point is to allow residents and businesses to have an early opportunity to learn what we are proposing,” Redmon said.