The Temporary ticket sales offline due to Ticketfly hack

A cyberattack on the event ticket distributor Ticketfly caused the company to takes its services offline Thursday, shutting down ticketing for thousands of venues around the county including The Temporary at Willits.

The website and ticketing system for the Arts Campus at Willits and its venue, The Temporary, are down.

Patrons interested in attending this weekend’s performances at The Temporary – a concert by Hollis Brown on Friday, June 1, and a concert with bluegrass band The Good Bad on Saturday, June 2 – can purchase tickets at the door.

Both shows start at 8:30 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Arts Campus at Willits will be posting updates to the situation on its Facebook page.