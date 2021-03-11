‘The true impact’ of climate change on screen:

5Point Film partners with CORE the sustainable energy non-profit to present film screening about climate change.



CORE is a non-profit fighting climate change in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1994 by saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, and encouraging residents to do the same. For their Imagine Climate 2021 program, they teamed up with multiple arts organizations in an effort to get individuals to conceptualize climate change in a new way. 5Point Film Festival is one of their partners and Charlie Turnbull, Head of Programming at 5Point, curated a list of five short films for people to stream for a DIY at-home film fest experience. The films take on climate change from a fresh approach, Executive Director Regna Jones said, and were chosen to help spur conversations around climate change.

“The arts can really inform in different ways and when fused together they can be much more powerful. … This film ‘Lowland Kids’ is really beautiful. … they’re talking about them being climate refugees. It’s set in Louisiana where the coast is slowly being eaten away, and soon this whole community is going to have to relocate,” Jones said.

The films can be found here and all stream for free. Jones described the selected films as 5Point quality and said that if people are unable to watch them this evening, they’ll be available at the same link for the remainder of March. The incorporation of youth perspectives in these films helps drive the point home that climate change isn’t just something that affects our planet currently, but will have long-lasting effects on the generations to come, Jones said.

“ … It’s from the perspective of a brother and a sister and their relationship to the environment and the land. … It doesn’t approach it from this understanding of ‘Oh, this is scientifically what is happening,’ it’s more just like this is the true impact that climate is having in real life on these particular communities,” Jones said.

5Point will still have an in-person festival — just not until Oct. 13-17. Because the culture of Colorado is so outdoor-oriented, Jones said she hopes the curated film list for Imagine Climate 2021 not only inspires people to work towards change, but helps encourage them in the face of this overwhelming issue to not give up hope.

“We don’t have to go far to honor and see the value of our outdoors. And it’s important to take action where we can within our homes and our communities to make an impact on climate change. … Just like simple things can go a long way, taking a walk and riding your bike instead of being in your car. … Just paying attention and really celebrating the outdoors. If we keep that in our hearts we’ll be more apt to take action where we can.”