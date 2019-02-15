Thieves who ripped off $9,000 in tools busted for trying to resell them

EDWARDS — If you’re going to steal tools from construction sites, do not try to sell them to the people from whom they were stolen.

Two men were arrested and one deported after they tried to sell thousands of dollars worth of allegedly stolen tools to the men from whom they were stolen, and possibly with whom they worked.

Cesar Arturo Sanchez-Medina, 18, Jesus Guerrero Portillo-Nunez, 36, and Jose Francisco Galaraza-Lopez were all arrested and charged with burglary after they implicated one another during questioning by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies.

Portillo-Nunez claimed he was the lookout while Sanchez-Medina cut holes in tool boxes on job sites and took the tools. They split $9,000 worth of tools to sell, a Sheriff’s investigation report said.

Sanchez-Medina also had cocaine in his pocket, wrapped in a dollar bill, when he was booked into the Eagle County jail. In addition to burglary he faces a charge of introducing a controlled substance into the jail.

$9,000 in tools stolen

The owner of a local construction company called to report that more than $9,000 worth of tools had been stolen and that the thieves had done more than $1,000 in damage to the locked tool boxes from which the tools were taken.

Recommended Stories For You