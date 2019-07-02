Things to do in Garfield County and the immediate area for Independence Day

Symphony in the Valley has performed free Fourth of July concerts across Garfield County for several years, and returns to Rifle on Wednesday and Glenwood Springs on Thursday this week.

Wednesday, July 3

Rifle

Rifle hosts its annual Independence Day celebration the evening before the big day, including a variety of entertainment at Centennial Park and a fireworks display at dusk.

The Centennial Park water spray pad will operate for extended hours until 8:30 p.m. Beginning around 6 p.m., Jammin’ Jim the Juggler will provide entertainment and there will be face painting, vendors and other activities.

Symphony in the Valley will present a patriotic concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the park amphitheater. Bring a lawn chair. Fireworks will commence just after dark.

The celebration is weather and fire danger dependent, and may be canceled if adverse conditions exist. Updated information on the City of Rifle Facebook and Twitter pages, the city website or the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Thursday, July 4

Carbondale

Carbondale celebrates July 4th with the 40th annual Kids Parade down Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome to come in costume, ride decorated bikes, play an instrument, perform a routine — and generally, express themselves.

The town will also host a community pool party at the municipal pool located at the northwest corner of Sopris Park, with $5 swimming admission. There will also be free watermelon and ice cream, live music, contests and more in the park.

Redstone

Redstone celebrates July 4th starting at 10 a.m. with a pie sale, an Air Force flyover and, at noon, a parade up (and usually back down) Redstone Boulevard.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be water games for kids hosted by the Carbondale & Rural Fire District, followed by the Ducky Derby where rubber ducks race down the Crystal River at 2:30.

Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs’ July 4th celebration will take place in Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Celebrating 25 years of live music, Symphony in the Valley brings together musicians of all walks of life from Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Mesa Counties. They will perform classical music beginning at 6 p.m.

Afterward, Denver’s own Hazel Miller and her backing band will play original jazz, blues, R&B and top 40 hits.

The free, family friendly event will also include kids activities, games, crafts, face painting, fire trucks, giveaways and food and beverage vendors.

Beginning at 5 p.m. the city encourages patrons to utilize the complimentary shuttle service that will run from Glenwood Springs High School to Two Rivers Park. No smoking of any kind, glass containers, pets, outside charcoal or propane grills, slacklining in the main event area or soliciting at the park during the event.

For the second year in a row, the evening will conclude with a laser performance above the softball field around 9:45 p.m.

“The laser show brings Red Mountain alive with waves of color choreographed to classic rock, country, classical and pop hits from today,” according to a press release from the city of Glenwood Springs, which sponsors the event.

Apple Tree Park/New Castle

Apple Tree Park, located at 5175 Garfield County Road 335 (south of the Colorado River from New Castle), presents the 43rd annual 4th of July Freedom Celebration, beginning at noon with games and activities — $5 wristbands, and children 2 and under are free.

There will be food vendors, and music in the park beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Y Puro Norte. Headliner Lever Action! takes the stage at 7:30 p.m..

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.